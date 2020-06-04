Louth Libraries to begin offering more services to the public from next week

Louth Libraries are due to begin offering more services to the public as outlined in Phase 2 of the Government’s Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business. However, it will be some time before full library services can resume. In Phase 2 from Monday June 8th, services will begin to be provided to the public in a step-by-step manner in line with public health guidance.

What to expect in Phase 2...

Library users can expect a safe lending service via a ‘Contact and Collect’ lending model.

Users can return items on loan when collecting an item.

Returned items will be placed into quarantine for 72 hours before being available for lending.

This means that at first, library spaces will be restricted to library staff only and will not be accessible to the public.

As the government roadmap progresses, the library sector will plan a gradual re-opening aligned to health and safety directives. But over time, and with caution and care, we will begin to re-open our buildings to the public.

In all situations, the health and safety of library users and staff will be paramount. Social distancing will be observed where library users interact with services, and all health and safety protocols will be observed.

How will ‘Contact and Collect’ work?

Library users contact their library and make a request for books, CD’s , DVD’s or audio books via phone or e-mail. This is a human-to-human service – users are asked to engage with library staff to decide on titles/genres. Parents/guardians must contact the library on behalf of children under 12 years. There will be a cap on the number of books available to borrow, between 3-5, depending on availability in each branch Staff cannot fill specific requests, picks are based on availability. Staff pick items from the available stock in the branch library. A ‘lucky dip bag’ approach can be taken for borrowers with no specific preferences. Staff will notify borrowers when items are ready for collection. Borrowers pick up their books at designated times. Items will be placed inside a bag/envelope, with library user’s identification noted on the outside. You can continue to use your library online!

Don’t forget, you can access library services online, and these online services will continue to be available as we move through the re-opening phases.

You can:

join the library online

download eBooks and eAudiobooks

read magazines and newspapers

take eLearning or language courses

watch or listen to story times and craft sessions.

The library service for the housebound will also continue. Members and non members can request a delivery of books by ringing the Louth County Council Community Helpline on 1800 805 817

For more information and branch contact details go to the library webpage https://www.louthcoco.ie/en/services/library/contact-collect-service/