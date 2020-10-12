Louth Library Service now operating a ‘Contact and Collect Service’

Louth Library Service are now operating a ‘Contact and Collect Service’ in all their branches from October 7th in line with Public Health Guidelines and the Government regulations for Level 3.

While the public will not have access to the library buildings, they will be able to contact library staff by telephone, by email or on social media to request a selection of books for themselves or for their families. Library members will be given a date and time to return items and collect their requests in a safe manner.

The Housebound Delivery Service is available to those cocooning or isolating. A collection will be compiled based on your reading interests and delivered to your home. Please contact your local Library, by telephone or email to arrange a delivery.

There is also a wide range of eServices available to Library Members, including free eBooks and eAudiobooks through BorrowBox, and free Newspapers, Magazines and Comic Books through Press Reader, RB Digital and Unlimited Comics. There is also the opportunity to do an Online Course with Universal Class or learn a Language with Transparent Language Online.

The nationwide distribution service continues to operate, whereby library users can access their account online and request items from other libraries through the online catalogue. The Louth Library App is available to download from your App store.

Please contact your local library at 042 9353190 for Dundalk or email: libraryhelpdesk@louthcoco.ie Follow Louth Library Service on Social Media via Facebook: LouthCountyLibraries, Twitter: @louthcoco and Instagram @louthcountylibraries.