Louth Looking Good Awards to take place virtually on December 10th

The much awaited 2020 Louth Looking Good Awards will take place on 10th December, but this year’s ceremony will be taking place online due to the current public health guidelines. 2020 also sees the introduction of Connect Credit Union as the new Main Sponsor of the Awards.

2020 is certainly a year like no other and obviously impacted on the work of Tidy Towns groups throughout the county as well as resulting in the cancellation of the National Tidy Towns Competition for the first time since it was introduced in 1958.

Public health restrictions may have delayed many Tidy Towns projects but it certainly didn’t deter the resilient volunteers from presenting their towns, villages and housing estates to the highest possible standard at a time when many more people were out and about in their local environment.

Organised by Louth Tidy Towns Together, part funded by Louth LEADER under the Rural Development Programme and with support from key partner Louth County Council, the Louth Looking Good Awards recognise, acknowledge, support and motivate Tidy Towns groups and Residents Associations whose voluntary work contributes so much to Louth’s excellent performance in the National Tidy Towns Competition as well as to improved quality of life in our communities.

Louth Tidy Towns Together is delighted to have Connect Credit Union as the new Lead Sponsor of the campaign, which chairperson Mary Murtagh describes as “a natural partnership for two community organisations that are essential to the sustainability and economic development of our local communities.”

Norman Mc Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of Connect Credit Union, commented that: “Connect Credit Union is delighted to be Lead Sponsor of Louth Looking Good 2020 and to play our part in the unique partnership that delivers this hugely important community campaign that supports Tidy Towns development in our county”.

Connect Credit Union has its Head Office in Blackrock (currently Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town) and which also serves communities in Knockbridge, Kilkerley, Castlebellingham, Kilsaran, Stabannon and Clogherhead – villages that are long-term participants in Louth Looking Good and the National Tidy Towns Competition.

Covid-19 impacted on a number of the campaign’s regular sponsors but Louth Tidy Towns Together is delighted to have the continued generous support of Greenore Port, Callan Construction, Glassco Recycling, V&W Recycling and WuXi Biologics, and warmly welcomes new sponsor Drogheda Credit Union. The campaign was also made possible in these financially challenging times by the unprecedented support of Councillors Maria Doyle and Liam Reilly whose ongoing support for Louth Looking Good and individual Tidy Towns groups is remarkable.

Volunteers throughout the county have always eagerly looked forward to the annual awards ceremony where over 200 volunteers gathered to celebrate the results and share experiences, but 2020 is different with the Awards Ceremony having to go virtual. The dedicated volunteers may not be able to celebrate the way they usually do but they will be able to celebrate the fantastic work when the results are formally announced online on Thursday December 10th.

Pictured above main: Norman McDonnell, CEO of Connect Credit Union presenting the sponsorship cheque to Mary Murtagh, chairperson of Louth Tidy Towns Together