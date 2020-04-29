Louth now has 640 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Louth now has 640 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Sunday April 26th and is an increase of 13 on the 627 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total of 1,159 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Tuesday 28th April, the HPSC has been notified of 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 19,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

As of midnight Monday 27 April, 153,054 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 41,470 tests were carried out and of these 5,335 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 12.9%.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 26th April (19,383 cases), reveals:

58% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,638 cases (14%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 358 cases have been admitted to ICU

5,414 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 9,624 (50% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,147 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,126 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 63%, close contact accounts for 33%, travel abroad accounts for 3%