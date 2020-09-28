Louth one of four counties which could face additional lockdown measures

Louth is one of four counties under consideration for additional lockdown measures according to the Minister for Health.

Stephen Donnelly, speaking to RTÉ on Sunday said that although Cork, Wicklow, Galway and Louth have cases steadily rising, he does not foresee any announcement being made before Thursday when the National Public Health Emergency Team are due to meet.

Donegal and Dublin have both been ordered into increased local restrictions due to their rising cases and it is widely expected other counties will follow suit as the country battles a second wave of Covid19.

“There are four counties which I think looked at very carefully, they are Cork, Galway, Louth and my own county of Wicklow,” he said.

“But right now, there are no plans for NPHET to meet earlier, to make any recommendations to government at this time.

“They meet every Thursday, that may change, but right now they have no plans to meet.

“What happens in each case is the national public health emergency look at a wide variety of measures.

“They look at not just 14 day rates but the seven day rates but they look at where is it coming from, and is it rising quickly? Is it a small number of cases where we’ve deployed public health to the ground?

“And it’s actually well contained, and so forth so we leave it to the experts to come back, they look at a wide range of things.”

Yesterday there were an additional 16 cases confirmed in Louth bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,027.