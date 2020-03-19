Louth punters wins €9,570 on Lotto from just three numbers

A County Louth punter is going into the weekend with a very satisfying smile on their face after not just one Lotto bet paid off in style, but two, by returning a tasty four-figure sum.​

The anonymous punter placed their bets in a BoyleSports shop in the county on Wednesday and stuck a €10 treble on three numbers to roll out in the main Lotto draw later that evening.​

To the joy of the expectant customer, there was a stunning run of luck as 14, 15 and 31 all dropped out of the machine, landing their ambitious flutter by returning €6,260.​ But their luck didn’t end there as the same three numbers were placed into another €10 treble but this time the bet included the bonus ball meaning another €3,310 was rewarded to the customer.

It meant that odds of 330/1 and 625/1 had been smashed and they were able to return to the shop and walk away with a cool total of €9,570 from a €20 stake.​

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Louth customer took a bold approach picking just three numbers at big odds, but it has resulted in spectacular dividends and we hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”