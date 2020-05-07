Louth sees new dwelling completions fall 34.1% in first quarter of 2020

There were 114 new dwellings completed in Co Louth in the first three months of this year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

While nationally the 4,986 completions in Q1 2020 was up 17.2% from 4,254 in the same period of last year, in Louth this was down by 34.1% from the first quarter of 2019 when there were 173 new dwellings completed in the county.

Of the new houses built in Louth, 85 were in a scheme, 27 were single dwellings and two were apartments.

A total of 54 of the new dwellings built in between January and March this year were in Dundalk. This was down 48.8% from 105 in the same period last year.