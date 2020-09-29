Louth sporting projects receive €202,000 in Dormant Account Funding

Louth is set to receive €202,000 in Dormant Accounts Funding for a wide range of sport and physical activity measures.

The funding will be spread between facilities such as those in Muirhevnamor in Dundalk and Moneymore in Drogheda.

The investment aims to engage with communities across the country, focusing on people with disabilities as well as people who are educationally disadvantaged or from disadvantaged communities.

Welcoming the news, local Senator Erin McGreehan said, “The funding announced today will have a really positive impact on local sporting groups as well as our wider communities in Louth.

“I welcome the allocation of €100,000 for Louth that will be used to pilot innovative solutions to challenges in the development of sports participation in our county.

“Participation in sports provides so many positive impacts from social cohesion to many health benefits, and I am particularly pleased that the funding announced today targets making sports and physical activity more inclusive and accessible,” concluded Senator McGreehan.