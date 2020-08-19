Louth suffers second largest percentage fall in number of new business start-ups

Louth suffered the second largest percentage decrease in the number of new business start-ups registered in the first half of this year compared with the same period of 2019.

The impact of Covid-19 was apparent as Ireland’s company start-up levels reached the lowest point in five years in the first half of 2020, according to the latest figures from credit risk analyst CRIF Vision-net.

A total of 9,853 company start-ups were recorded in the first half of 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the lowest number on record since the first six months of 2015 (8,981).

In Louth there were just 218 start-ups registered in this time, down 36% from the same period last year.

Only Westmeath, whose figures were down 38% to just 99 start-ups fared worse.

Commenting on the figures, Christine Cullen, Managing Director of CRIF Vision-net, said: “Our figures clearly show how the Covid-19 pandemic has taken its toll on company formation and the broader Irish economy.

“In January, Ireland looked to be in extremely good economic health: for the first time ever, company start-up registrations exceeded 2,200 in a single month, which suggested some positive trends for the year ahead.

“However, Covid-19 led to an early dip in this figure, with levels starting to drop off as early as February. The full brunt of the pandemic was particularly evident in the month of April when numbers dropped to the lowest in eight years.

“Thankfully, new company start-up figures for June may suggest the beginnings of a recovery. We must now build on this. The Government’s July Stimulus Package is a vital step in the right direction, demonstrating strong commitment to rebuilding the economy at all levels.

“Supports including the extension of the Restart Grant for Enterprises and the Future Growth Loan Scheme will most certainly be welcomed by those in the business community and will play a massive role in the recovery of the sector going forward.

“To this end, it is vital that industry and Government continue to work together to ensure that the necessary supports remain available to businesses in this challenging period.”