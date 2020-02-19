Louth Tidy Towns to hold fundraising table quiz next month

Louth Tidy Towns Together will host a fundraising quiz night in the O’Connells clubrooms in Castlebellingham next month.

The quiz takes place on Thursday March 12th at 8pm with a team of four €40.

All are welcome to attend with a raffle and some great prizes up for grabs on the night.

The Louth Tidy Towns Together group recently thanked the county’s 15 General Election candidates for supporting their campaign to keep towns and villages across Louth poster free during the recent campaign.

They said: “Louth Tidy Towns Together would like to thank all 15 candidates in the general election for supporting their voluntary code of conduct to keep towns and villages poster free during the campaign, and for dealing with any minor breaches in a prompt and efficient manner.

“Fourteen towns and villages in the county participated in the initiative, and candidates were exceptionally co-operative with our local Tidy Towns groups’ aesthetic and environmental objectives by not erecting posters within the 50km/h speed limits nor at landscaped approaches to these centres.

“We want to wish all five successful candidates the best in representing the county in Dáil Éireann and we look forward to working closely with them.”