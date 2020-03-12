Louth Tidy Towns Together table quiz cancelled

In the light of the government’s announcement this morning on the new restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, tonight’s Louth Tidy Towns Together table quiz in Castlebellingham has been cancelled.

Mary Murtagh of Louth Tidy Towns Together said: “Thanks to everyone who had intended to come along, but the health of our supporters and volunteers is paramount and obviously takes precedent over all other considerations.

“We hope to rearrange the quiz for a later date.”