Louth Tidy Towns Together table quiz in Castlebellingham this Thursday

Louth Tidy Towns Together will host a fundraising quiz night in the O’Connells clubrooms in Castlebellingham on Thursday.

The quiz takes place on the night at 8pm with a team of four €40.

All are welcome to attend with a raffle and some great prizes up for grabs on the night.

Chairperson Mary Murtagh said: “This has become one of the largest table quizzes in the county, with teams on the night representing towns and villages from Omeath to Baltray and everywhere in between. It is one of the main fundraisers for Louth Tidy Towns Together – the network for Tidy Towns groups in County Louth.

“All proceeds are allocated to the communities in their respective towns and villages to make them more attractive places to live in and to visit, and to ensure that Louth continues to punch above its weight in the annual National Tidy Towns competition.”