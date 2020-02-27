Louth winners revealed at Irish Restaurant Awards

The Square Restaurant was among the bigger winners at the Leinster regional finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards in the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim last night.

The Market Square restaurant, which opened its doors last May, picked up two awards on the night including Best Newcomer and Best Emerging Irish Cuisine.

There was also two awards for The Spotted Dog at The Long Walk, who won awards for Best Kids Size Me and Best Casual Dining.

Other notable winners include The Bay Tree Restaurant in Carlingford which picked up two awards for Best Restaurant and Best Chef for Conor Woods.

Ghan House won Best Hotel and Guesthouse Restaurant in Louth while Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant in Rockmarshall received the Best Customer Service award.

RockSalt in Blackrock was named Best Café while The Clermont won Best Wine Experience.

Pub of the Year went to Russell’s Saloon in Park Street in Dundalk while their near neighbours Atami won Best World Cuisine.

Finally, Strandfield picked up the Best Free From award.

All of the Louth winners will now go forward to the provincial and All-Ireland final which will take place in The Clayton Hotel Burlington Road on Monday May 18th.

The full list of winners was as follows: