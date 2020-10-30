Louth’s 14 day incidence rate for Covid-19 creeps above national average once again

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 25 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,634 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Wednesday October 28th.

The 25 new cases follows on from 26 the day before.

There have now been 381 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 295.6. This has crept above the national average of 292.1 once again.

There has been a total of 1,902 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 28 October, the HPSC has been notified of 866 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 60,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

428 are men and 438 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 35 years old

242 in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath and the remaining 304 cases are spread across another 20 counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU. There have been 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, it is vitally important that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“Self-isolate means staying in your room and avoiding contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.

“I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons.”