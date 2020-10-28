Louth’s 14 day incidence rate for Covid-19 now above the national average

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 17 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,583 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Monday October 26th.

The 17 new cases follows on from 30 the day before.

There have now been 401 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 311.1. This is now above the national average of 307.6 and is the ninth highest in the country.

There has been a total of 1,890 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 26 October the HPSC has been notified of 720 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 58,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

348 are men and 371 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 32 years old

228 in Dublin, 130 in Cork, 47 in Galway, 31 in Meath, 27 in Limerick and the remaining 257 cases are spread across another 20 counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 341 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 29 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.