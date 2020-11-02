Louth’s 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 now the eighth highest nationally

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 23 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,690 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Saturday October 31st.

There have now been 383 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 297.2. This is now the eighth highest in the country and above the national average of 253.5.

There has been a total of 1,915 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 31 October the HPSC has been notified of 552 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 62,002* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

275 are men and 275 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

173 in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 330 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. There have been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.