Louth’s 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 now the eighth lowest in the country

A further 19 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This brings to 1,168 the number of cases of Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Sunday October 11th.

The new cases are made up of seven on Saturday and 12 on Sunday.

Louth has now had 149 cases in the last 14 days between September 28th and October 11th with the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 115.6.

This is the eighth lowest in the country and well below the national average of 167.8.

There has been a total of 1,827 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 11 October the HPSC has been notified of 825 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 43,351 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

426 are men / 392 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 30 years old

254 in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 224 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. There have been 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.