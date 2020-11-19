Louth’s 14-day incidence rate for Covid-19 rises to third highest nationally

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 22 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,941 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Tuesday November 17th.

There have now been 218 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 169.1. This has risen to the third highest nationally and is well above the national average of 119.9.

Only Donegal (295.9) and Limerick (237.0) now have higher 14-day incidence rates than Louth.

There has been a total of 2,006 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 17 November, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 69,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

174 are men and 203 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 36 years old

116 in Dublin, 38 in Donegal, 30 in Meath, 27 in Cork, 22 in Limerick, 22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”