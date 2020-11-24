Louth’s Covid-19 14 day incidence rate now the second highest in ireland

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by a further 16 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 2,135 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday November 22nd.

There have now been 273 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 211.8. This is now the second highest nationally and is well above the national average of 108.7.

Only Donegal (227.4) now has a higher 14-day incidence rate than Louth.

There has been a total of 2,022 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 22 November, the HPSC has been notified of 252 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 70,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified last night:

124 are men and 128 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

88 in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo with 85 spread across another 20 counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 289 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.