Louth’s Covid-19 incidence rate continues to fall but is above national average

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 12 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,785 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Monday November 9th.

There have now been 200 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 155.2. While this is falling, it is just above the national average of 151.5 with Louth now having the eighth highest figures in the country.

There has been a total of 1,963 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 9 November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 65,889 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

123 are men and 147 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 42 years old

82 in Dublin, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There have been 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

“To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of COVID-19.”