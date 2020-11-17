Louth’s Covid-19 incidence rate now the fourth highest in Ireland

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by 17 in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,906 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday November 15th.

There have now been 207 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 160.6. This has risen to the fourth highest in Ireland and above the national average of 120.4.

There has been a total of 1,984 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 15 November, the HPSC has been notified of 456 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 68,356 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

199 are men and 257 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 34 years old

105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 274 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.