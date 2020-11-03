Louth’s Covid-19 incidence rate now the sixth highest in the country

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth increased by seven in the latest figures published by the National Public Health Emergency Team last night.

This brings to 1,697 the total number of cases in the county as of midnight on Sunday November 1st.

There have now been 385 new cases in the county in the last 14 days with the 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 population now standing at 298.7. This is now the sixth highest in the country and above the national average of 248.0.

There has been a total of 1,917 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 1 November, the HPSC has been notified of 767 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 62,750 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified yesterday:

355 are men and 411 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

the median age is 33 years old

321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties

As of 2pm yesterday, 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.