Louth’s Covid-19 incidence rate now well below the national average

Louth’s 14 day incidence rate for Covid-19 now stands at 86.9 per 100,000 of population, new figures have revealed.

The latest HSPC data for the period from September 21st to October 4th shows that the Wee County has improved its number of confirmed cases, having at one point been second only to Dublin with a figure as high as 106.3.

While further improvement is needed, Louth is now below the national rate of 114.3. While there were three counties with rates above 100 last week, there are now nine counties with high rates:

Donegal 273.3

Monaghan 206.9

Dublin 167.1

Roscommon 154.9

Longford 146.8

Clare 119.5

Cavan 112.9

Cork 109.8

Offaly 100.1

As of midnight on October 3rd there have been 1,070 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county.