Louth’s Covid-19 incidence rate remains the second highest outside of Dublin

The latest Covid-19 figures have shown that Louth’s incidence rate per 100,000 of population remains the second highest in the country after Dublin.

The rate of 101.6 for Louth follows 131 confirmed cases in the last 14 days.

Only Dublin with an incidence rate of 138.0 following 1,860 cases is higher.

The third highest nationally is Donegal at 96.7 while the national average is 70.4.

Tipperary, with an incidence rate of 16.9, has the lowest in the country while neighbouring counties of Louth such as Meath (31.8) and Monaghan (39.1) are also relatively low in comparison to here.