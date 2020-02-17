‘Love The Body You’re In’ workshop in the Marshes on Wednesday

Northern Ireland’s leading expert in eating psychology is set to host a free workshop at the Marshes Shopping Centre this Wednesday.

Body and confidence coach Shauna Gibson works with body image issues.

As part of the centre’s 2020 corporate social responsibility programme, Shauna will deliver the workshop, ‘Love The Body You’re In’ adjacent to Huckleberries on Wednesday evening at 7pm.

“I am looking forward to the workshop at Marshes,” said Shauna.

“Learning to love the body you’re in is a rebellious act in today’s world, but with the right tools and mind set, you can.”

Places on the workshop are limited and should be reserved at marshesshopping.com.

The event forms part of the Marshes active community experience programme, involving customers and retailers.

“As a central destination, there is a duty and responsibility to serve in ways which go far beyond retail and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said centre manager Seán Farrell.