LSCPA pop up shop coming to the Long Walk next week

A pop up shop in aid of the Louth Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will open in the Long Walk Shopping Centre from Wednesday 5th February to Friday 7th February.

Those who wish to volunteer a few hours working in the shop are most welcome.

If you have any unwanted items that you would like to donate to the shop, they would also be very much welcomed.

Please contact Justine on 087-0975397 or June on 087-2263422 for further details.

Arrangements can be made to collect the items.