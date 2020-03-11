Lucky Louth punter wins €10,000 in less than an hour at Cheltenham

Tiger Roll may have let plenty of punters down at Cheltenham on Wednesday, but the winner of the Cross Country race was being toasted in County Louth as it helped one punter land a stunning five-figure windfall in quickfire fashion.

The anonymous customer struck gold when they placed a €1 Lucky 15 in a BoyleSports shop in the Wee County, snapping up the early prices on four horses across the cards at Cheltenham, Lingfield and Huntington.

7/1 selection Max Dynamo kicked things off by winning the 3.45 at Huntington, while the appropriately named Magical Wish set the pulse racing further by winning the 3.55 at Lingfield at 9/1. Easyland (7/2) then got the better of Grand National hero Tiger Roll in the 4.10 at Cheltenham to leave the hopeful punter one win away from the jackpot.

The responsibility fell on 16/1 shot Torrent Des Mottes in the 4.25 at Huntington and the celebrations were triggered when the selection won by 3½ lengths.



All four horses delivered the goods within the space of 45 minutes and transformed a total stake of €15 into a whopping €10,255.50.



Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “We must congratulate our lucky Louth customer on such a stunning bet which was transformed into over €10,000 almost in the blink of an eye. A lot of punters were rallying behind Tiger Roll, but our big winner called it right and we hope they enjoy splashing out with their winnings.”