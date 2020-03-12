Lucky Louth punters win over €18,000 from Cheltenham picks

Two lucky Louth punters win €18,412 from Cheltenham picks

Two BoyleSports shops in County Louth were hit for big payouts after two anonymous customers completed a clean sweep with their Cheltenham Festival picks to land a handsome profit.

The first winning wager came from a €15 each way treble on Easysland at 7/2, Aramax at 11/1 and Ferny Hollow at 12/1. All three horses obliged meaning the punter could exchange their €30 betslip for a stunning amount of €10,807.44.

The second winner placed a confident €45 double on Aramax and Ferny Hollow, with both horses priced at 12/1 at the time the bet was struck.

The double returned a handsome amount of €7,605, meaning the Lucky Louth pair walked off with a combined haul of 18,412.44.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Massive congratulations to both our customers in Louth who struck gold with their wagers at Cheltenham. One punter won €10,807 and the other €7,605, so lady luck was clearly shining on the area and we wish them happy spending.”