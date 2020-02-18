Ludlow family bring fight for justice to the Court of Appeal

The family of Seamus Ludlow will appear before the Court of Appeal in Dublin this morning seeking two Commissions of Investigation into his murder and the handling of the investigation.

The then 47-year-old, who had no paramilitary connections, was shot after leaving the Lisdoo Bar in Dundalk. His body was found on May 2nd, 1976 in a lane near his home at Thistle Cross in Mountpleasant.

No one has ever been charged with the killing.

The Commissions were promised by the Joint Committee of the Oireachtas and recommended by the Barron Report a number of years ago however successive Ministers of Justice have refused to implement them.