Ludlow family must wait to hear if investigations into 1976 murder will be granted

The family of murdered forestry worker Seamus Ludlow must wait to hear if their demand for an investigation into his killing will be heard.

The family appeared before the Court of Appeal in Dublin yesterday calling for the State to set up two commissions of investigation into his murder and the handling of the investigation.

The commissions were promised by an Oireachtas committee and recommended by the Barron Report a number of years ago, however successive ministers of justice have refused to implement them.

The then 47-year-old, who had no paramilitary connections, was shot after leaving the Lisdoo Bar in Dundalk. His body was found on May 2nd, 1976 in a lane near his home at Thistle Cross in Mountpleasant.

No one has ever been charged with the killing.

According to a report by the Press Association yesterday,

Counsel for the Ludlow family, Ronan Lavery QC told the court, as some of the witnesses are dead, an investigation becomes more difficult.

“It was the Oireachtas committee’s view that we need to compel witnesses in order to bring the investigation forward.

“Without witnesses, one is constrained with how far one can go,” he said.

In response, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said, with regard to a commission of inquiry being granted, the length of time since the murder and the fact some witnesses may or may not be alive means “there comes a stage where reality has to enter the picture”.

The judge, who sat with Mr Justice John Edwards and Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy, said the court would reserve its judgment.