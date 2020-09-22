Ludlow family to hold ‘most significant public statement’ in their campaign to date

The family of murdered local forestry worker Seamus Ludlow will make what is described as their “most significant public statement” in their campaign to date at a press conference in Dundalk today.

It is understood that there has been a significant development in the family’s quest for justice into the murder 44 years ago.

Mr Ludlow was 47 when he was shot dead by Loyalists in May 1976 in a laneway near his home in Mountpleasant, Dundalk, shortly after leaving the Lisdoo.

The initial Garda investigation was wound down three weeks after the killing. Suspects, some of whom were serving members of British armed forces at the time of the killing, were identified by the RUC in subsequent years, but no charges have ever been brought. The case is one of a large number where collusion is suspected.

In 2002, the Barron Commission recommended the establishment of a commission of inquiry into Mr Ludlow’s death, but it was never set up.

The family of Mr Ludlow took a case to the High Court in 2015 to force the State to set up the commission of inquiry but the High Court refused the application and earlier this year, the Court of Appeal upheld that decision.

The press conference takes place in the Lisdoo at lunchtime.