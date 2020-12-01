Luxury hamper giveaway to mark Maxol Dublin Road’s 5th anniversary

Maxol filling station on the Dublin Road is open five years this month and to mark the occasion they framed a Maxol t-shirt signed by all the current staff which will be hung beside an older Maxol t-shirt from the day they opened.

This vintage shirt was also signed by the staff who worked there on the very first day.

Operator Colin Fee said: “Many of the staff who worked here on our first day open five years ago are still working with us, with their names signed on both, which we’re very proud of.”

A raffle will now take place on Friday to mark the fifth anniversary.

The signed shirts from the 5th anniversary and the opening five years ago

Colin said: “To celebrate and to give something back to all our loyal customers, we’re offering five customers the chance to win five luxury hampers. To enter they just have to sign their name and contact details on the back of a receipt and place in a bucket beside the five hampers which we have on display. The raffle will take place next Friday 4th December.

“We would really like to send our sincere thanks to all the great customers who have passed through our doors in the past five years – their loyalty and support has meant a lot to us. Also a big thanks to all the different people who have worked with us during this time,” he said.