M1 closed on outskirts of Dundalk after collision

A man has been critically injured following a road traffic collision on the M1 motorway on the outskirts of Dundalk this morning.

The incident occurred at around 5am in the southbound lane of the motorway between Dundalk Junction 17 Castleblayney and Junction 16 Dundalk South.

The motorway remains closed between the two junctions with AA Roadwatch reporting that this is “causing extremely heavy traffic through Dundalk.”

Their report reads: “The M1 is closed southbound between the Dundalk exits J17 and J16 following an incident. There are extremely long delays from before J17 onto the N52 and through Dundalk itself. It’s also very heavy leaving the town centre on the Dublin Rd (R132).”