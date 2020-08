The M1 motorway is closed at present between Junction 16 Dundalk South and Junction 17 Dundalk/Castleblayney due to a collision.

As a result there are very long delays coming off the M1 at Junction 16 onto the N52, with a queue from before the Xerox junction through to the roundabout near Dundalk Retail Park.

It’s also slow through the town centre on the Dublin Road (R132) itself.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.