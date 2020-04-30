Ma Brady’s now serving lunches and Sunday dinners

Following on from the success of their take away breakfast menu, Ma Brady’s on Church Street are now serving lunches and Sunday dinners.

There was a brilliant response to the first round of Sunday dinners served last weekend and pre-orders are now being taken for this weekend by calling 042 9332182.

The Sunday lunch menu includes roast sirloin of beef, bacon and cabbage or roast stuffed chicken, all served with seasonal veg and a selection of potatoes for just €10.

Deliveries and collections are available with the restaurant now open from 10am to 2pm Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 2pm on Friday and Saturday and from 10am to 2pm on Sunday.

You can view the latest menus on the Ma Brady’s Facebook page here.