Macardle Moore website now features previously unseen documents, photos and adverts

Hundreds of previously unseen documents, photos and advertising materials associated with Dundalk’s bastion of industry Macardle Moore are being uploaded for the first time to the Marcardles.ie website in time for the 20th anniversary of its closure.

The treasure-trove of documents, preserved and curated by former employee Jason McGee, has been painstakingly catalogued and uploaded to serve as a time capsule of a vibrant industry since past.

Macardle Moore was founded in 1863 by Messrs EH Macardle and Andrew T Moore, manufacturing an iconic beer brand and providing employment for over 350 people at its peak in Dundalk until its closure by Diageo in 2001.

“I suppose I was one of the last people to leave the site as I was responsible for shutting down the I.T. systems” said McGee.

“I remember I did a last sweep of site on the final day and came across a wealth of old documents, labels and share certs that had been overlooked. I thought it was my duty to preserve this material for future generations,” he added.

Via his Web Design Company Jascom Ltd, Jason decided to scan, catalogue and upload all of these documents to www.macardles.ie as he feels the time is right to share with everyone online. A time to look back and remember.

“I continue to get emails via the website every day from people looking for bottles of Macardles, to people tracing family trees and people looking for merchandise” said McGee.

“I would invite anyone who has any other Macardle’s memorabilia to contact me via the website as I would like to create a single repository for all this material.”