MAD Youth Theatre to host annual open day this Thursday

MAD Youth Theatre will host its 10th annual open day this Thursday October 15th at their venue on Earl Street.

They are looking for new members who have an interest in drama and are between the ages of 12-21 years old.

The award winning youth theatre focuses on the social, personal and artistic development of it members. At MAD YT, members will explore a variety of techniques and devise new plays.

Organiser Kwasie Boyce said: “We are grateful to fall under the vital service category like schools so we can keep our doors open and operate with some limitations. We are doing our part to follow all guidelines given by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs to keep our members and leaders safe. We understand the impact and the value services like ours have on the young people and their wellbeing.

“During lockdown we adapted and stayed in contact with current members through social media and Zoom. We also participated in Covid related training sessions and discussions with local youth services, the NYCI and our affiliate Youth Theatre Ireland. We want the best for our young people to we must adapt and take this pandemic seriously this is the how we can build resilience and recover.

“The restrictions provided an opportunity for us to do more high focus work with smaller classes and give all the members the attention and encouragement they need to be creative. We have adapted the way we do drama and the young people has rise to this challenge. It’s still fun, still relevant and still MAD.”

The Open Day is free and it gives the young person and opportunity to see what MAD Youth Theatre is like.

Places are limited because of restrictions but parents must book online at www.madyouththeatre.com and complete the reservation form. No booking, no entry.

If places are filled add yourself to the waiting list and MAD will arrange another open day session.

For more info contact MAD Youth Theatre at info@madyouththeatre.com, text 083 1404747 or reach out on social media @MADYouththeatre