Main road into Blackrock could remain closed for some time

There is no date in place for the re-opening of Main Street in Blackrock.

The road along the coast into the village has been closed for more than a week after high winds resulted in masonry falling from one of the buildings in front of St Oliver Plunkett Church.

The building has been deemed unsafe since then, resulting in both motorists and pedestrians having to take diversions into the village via the Rock Road and Sandy Lane.

In an update on the situation last night, Blackrock Tidy Towns admitted it may be some time before the road re-opens.

The group said: “It seems we may have to put up with the main road being closed a little longer.

“The local authority are concerned with the integrity of the upper sections of the structure here. They deem it to be unsafe to walk or drive here, that is why the road is closed.

“Some have seen fit to move the barriers, this is not a good idea as they are there for our safety.”