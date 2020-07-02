Main road into Blackrock re-opens after being closed for 10 days

The main road into Blackrock has re-opened for motorists and pedestrians.

The road at Main Street, in front of St Oliver Plunkett Church, had been closed off for 10 days until it was re-opened yesterday evening.

The road was closed after high winds resulted in masonry falling from a building, which was deemed unsafe as a result.

This resulted in diversions via the Rock Road and Sandy Lane with many local residents expressing concern over the ability of these roads to handle additional traffic.

Thankfully the road has now re-opened.