Mains flushing works could disrupt water supply in large parts of Dundalk next week

A large section of the Avenue Road, Tom Bellew Avenue, Hoey’s Lane and Blackrock Road may suffer disruption to their water supply next week due to mains flushing works due to be carried out in various estates in the area.

Irish Water wish to advise that due to flushing of the mains, customers in Muirhevnamór, College Manor, Bothar na Feirme, Kingswood, Medebawn, parts of the Avenue Road, Avondale, Seafield Lawns and surrounding areas may experience low pressure and/or water discolouration for short periods from 9am on Monday November 2nd until Friday November 13th at 6pm.

Apologies have been expressed for any inconvenience caused.