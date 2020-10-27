Major renovations planned for The Bayview Inn in Blackrock

Major changes are planned for the Bayview Inn in Blackrock.

The Main Street pub changed hands in August when Eamonn and Veronica Trainor sold the business which they had run for the last 17 years.

Work has already commenced on renovating the pub with new owners Lorsden Unlimited Company, who also run The Clermont, now submitting a planning application to Louth County Council for further work.

They are seeking permission for the demolition of the existing single storey extension, stores and covered seating area to the rear of the building, as well as the partial demolition of the side boundary wall and removal of the existing chimney on the southern elevation.

In its place they are seeking permission for the construction of a single storey extension with pitched roof to the rear of building as an extension to the bar/lounge.

They are also seeking approval for the construction of a single storey extension with flat roof to the rear of the building as a store.

Elevational changes are also planned to the front of the building to include tile cladding to the lower portion of the building with a black granite base. There would also be a new widened entrance door with new timber frontage, extendable awning over proposed bench seats, new signage, lighting and planter boxes at first floor level.

Elevational changes are also proposed to the southern side of the building to include tile cladding to the lower portion of the building with a black granite base, a new accessible entrance lobby and doors with timber over-cladding to the existing walls, extendable awning, new signage and lighting. Elevational changes are also proposed to the staircore to include blocking one window opening, relocating one window opening and timber over-cladding to the existing eastern elevation.

Elevational changes would also be made to the rear to include blocking up and reducing window openings.

Internal alterations will include thee reconfiguration of the ground floor layout, the change of use of existing living space at first floor level to kitchen, toilets, stores and staff amenities associated with the proposed bar/lounge. The application is together with all drainage, service connections, resurfacing passageway, new pedestrian access gate to rear and other ancillary site works.

A decision on the matter is due by December 16th.