Make A Wish Day cancelled this Friday

Make A Wish Day has been cancelled this Friday to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

It is one of a number of fundraisers which have been put off, including Daffodil Day at the end of the month.

Local spokesperson for the Make A Wish Foundation, Gerry Lennon, said: “In the interests of public health and safety and due to the already present concerns of Corona virus, Make-A-Wish Ireland has reluctantly made the decision to cancel on street collections, which were due to take place around the country, this Friday, March 13th.”