Male arrested after large quantity of drugs is found in Castle Road search

A male was arrested after a large quantity of drugs was uncovered during a search of a property on the Castle Road in Dundalk this morning.

Members of the Dundalk District Drugs Unit, Detective Unit and Regular Unit conducted an operational intelligence led search targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dundalk District.

A male was arrested at scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.