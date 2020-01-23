Man arrested after quantity of drugs discovered in Bay Estate

A man in his 20s was arrested after a quantity of drugs was uncovered by Gardaí in the Bay Estate area of Dundalk yesterday.

A statement from Gardaí said: “On the 22nd of January 2020 Gardaí attached to Dundalk District Drugs Unit carried out a search of a house in the Bay Estate area of Dundalk.

“During the course of the search approximately €5600 worth of cocaine (analysis pending) and a small quantity of cannabis herb were recovered along with scales and paraphernalia associated with sale and distribution of controlled drugs.

“One man (20s) was arrested and is currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station. Investigations are ongoing.”