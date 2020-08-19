Man arrested after seizure of €9,120 worth of drugs in Knockbridge

A man in his 20s was arrested following the seizure of over €9,000 worth of drugs in Knockbridge yesterday.

Uniform members of Dundalk Garda Station, assisted by members from the Armed Support Unit conducted an operational search at Dunbin.

This was an intelligence led search targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Dundalk District.

A male in his 20’s was arrested at scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

The total amount of cannabis (subject to analysis) seized during the search was €9,120.