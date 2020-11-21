Man arrested in connection with aggravated burglary

Gardaí investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on Friday morning in Dundalk have arrested and charged a man in connection with this incident.

At approximately 6:30am, it’s reported a man entered a residence at Cox’s Demesne in Dundalk armed with a hammer. He threatened the female resident of the property and left the residence with a sum of cash and car keys.

He then fled the scene in the resident’s vehicle. No injuries to persons or damage to the property was reported.

A Garda investigation commenced and a man in his 20s was arrested a short time later. The injured party’s vehicle was recovered.

The man was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.