Man arrested in connection with fatal road crash

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with a fatal road crash north of Dundalk in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Three people were killed in the two-car collision on the N1 near Carrickarnan at around 2.15am.

The man is being held at Dundalk Garda Station and is due to appear in court later today to be charged.

It is understood two of the victims, a woman in her 80s and her son, who was in his 50s, were from Bessbrook in Co Armagh, and were travelling in one of the cars.

One of the occupants of the other car involved was also killed.

The victims have been named as 88 year old Mary Faxton and her 58 year old son Kevin Faxton from Bessbrook, County Armagh, while the man in is 20s who was in the second car, has been named as Bryan Magill from Newry.

A man from the Dundalk area, also in his 20s, was taken to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations into the collision are continuing.