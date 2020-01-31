Man arrested in Dundalk on suspicion of passport offences

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Dundalk today on suspicion of falsifying passports.

A statement from Gardaí said: “On Friday, 31st January 2020, an intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), targeting persons suspected to be involved in serious and organised crime who operate at an international level.

“A 40 year old male, who is an Irish national, was arrested in Dundalk, Co Louth, in respect of a suspected breach of the provisions of section 20, Passport Act, 2008.

“The male was conveyed to Dundalk Garda station, where he remains detained.”

While the exact level of the offence has not been detailed, Section 20 of the Passport Act relates to the falsifying of a passport or passports.