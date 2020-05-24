Man arrested in the north after wayward driving in Dundalk

A man was arrested north of the border on Friday evening after trying to evade the PSNI following reports of an incident in Dundalk.

At around 6.20pm on May 22nd, Gardaí received a report of a vehicle being driven by a male in the Dundalk area, believed to be under the influence of an intoxicant and in possession of a weapon.

Gardaí in Dundalk carried out a number of patrols in the area and alerted the PSNI.

At around 7.50pm on Friday evening, the PSNI received a report from An Garda Síochána that a red Volkswagen Golf was heading towards the Fathom Line area of Newry.

It was believed the driver was involved in an incident across the border and may have been in possession of a suspected firearm.

PSNI officers set up a vehicle checkpoint in the area, however, the vehicle failed to stop and made off at high speed.

Police then located the vehicle on the Ferryhill Road, when the driver attempted to make off from the scene and struck both a wall of a property and two police cars.

There were no reports of any serious injuries during the incident and no firearm was located.

The 40-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol on breath, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is currently in police custody at this time.