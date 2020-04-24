Man arrested over public order offence in Marian Park

A man was arrested and charged in connection with a public order incident in Marian Park yesterday evening.

Gardaí attended the scene at around 6.45pm after receiving reports of two men who were believed two be armed with hammers.

A man in his 20s was observed acting aggressively but was subsequently apprehended after trying two flee the scene on foot and was taken to Dundalk Garda Station where he was charged with the offence.

He is due to appear in court today.